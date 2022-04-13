The National Weather Service offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Alabama:

Marion

Winston

Cullman

Lamar

Fayette

Walker

Pickens

Tuscaloosa

Sumter

Hale

Greene

Marengo

Lauderdale

Colbert

Franklin

Limestone

Lawrence

Madison

Morgan

This watch will remain in effect until 11 pm. While tornadoes cannot be ruled out, they are not the primary threat. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail are the primary threats storms will pose tonight. We’ll keep you up to date on the threat on air and online through the night.