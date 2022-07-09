WEATHER AWARE THROUGH 11 PM

SEVERE WEATHER: Storms are ongoing across Alabama now ahead of a slow moving cold front. These storms are capable of damaging winds greater than 60 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

A *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* is in effect for the following counties in Central Alabama:

Marion

Winston

Blount

Lamar

Fayette

Walker

Jefferson

St. Clair

Pickens

Tuscaloosa

Shelby

Talladega

Sumter

Greene

Hale

Bibb

Chilton

Coosa

Marengo

Perry

Autauga

Dallas

Lowndes

TONIGHT: The worst of the storms dips south of the area by 11 pm, but some lingering rain is possible past midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered storms possible from late morning through to early evening, particularly south of Highway 278. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.





NEXT WEEK: After a relatively dry Monday, things get rainy as we head through the middle of this week, with some occasionally heavy thunderstorms likely Tuesday through Thursday. The additional rain and cloud cover will lead to lower temperatures and heat index values, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index generally in the upper 90s through mid-week. Rain chances trend down and the heat trends up by the end of the week.

Storm Team 7 Day