Several transit buses were damaged in a fire at New Flyer in Anniston Monday morning. (Courtesy of the City of Anniston)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning.

Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was injured.

Roads in the area are currently open, but drivers are advised to be mindful of emergency crews in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.