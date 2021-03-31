Several structures damaged during possible tornado in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Several structures were damaged in the Winston County community of Nesmith early Wednesday morning during a possible tornado.

Strong winds took down trees and the roofs to buildings along Winston County Road 77. The damage was concentrated to a small area, but there was plenty of it.

“It shook the house for like two minutes straight, it was so loud it just felt like, almost like an earthquake to be honest,” said Alexis L’Hote.

L’Hote recently moved to the area to be with her family after living in Illinois. She was in a home with her mother and younger sister.

The family heard the sound of metal banging against the house.

“We looked out the front door and we just saw the pieces that were right out there, and she’s like, ‘let’s move the furniture because the water is coming through the ceiling already. All the furniture in the living room and I’m like, let me go look and see how much of he roof is gone and I came out and was just like, there is no garage,” said L’Hote.

Across the street, a barn is now ripped apart at Sheila Brannon’s property. Her husband used the location for tools, storage, and another family member’s car.

Brannon now lives in Addison, but grew up on the property.

“We just redone this house a year ago, last year. Just finished it up and it just means a lot because this is home,” said Brannon.

While Brannon’s home did not appear to have a lot of damage, trees came down all across their field. Family belongings in the barn were also damaged.

“All the trees are gone that were here all my life,” Brannon continued “It’s just stuff and we can replace stuff.”

The Brannon family is thinking about the L’Hote’s across the street. Sheila Brannon said the family built the home years ago and were sad to hear what happened to their neighbors.

Alexis L’Hote said the family planned to move items into a storage unit. She said a Winston County Deputy helped make arrangements for the family and even paid for a month of storage.

She is not sure of their next step, but is thankful her family is OK.

“Super blessed. It is just crazy. It could be so much worse,” said Brannon.

Friends and neighbors joined together to help one another clean up. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the L’Hote family.

The National Weather Service has not determined if a tornado is to blame for the damage, but may have further clarification in the days ahead if a survey is done.

