HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A tornado hit the small community of Oak Village Thursday morning, damaging some homes and totally destroying others.

85-year-old Bobby Siler lost all his possessions including the house he’s lived in for 69 years.

“Well I think I was blessed to have the sense to get out of here this morning before the tornado hit,” Siler said. “I’ve lost everything that I’ve owned, but other than that I am alive and I am in good health.”

Hale County District 7 Commissioner Donald Anderson says the county is doing everything possible to help storm victims.

“Spot-up tornadoes just happened and all of a sudden it hit this area that was hit a month ago and we haven’t recovered from it yet and man we are back now in the same place doing again,” Anderson said. “Not only that, [but] we also had another location in Hale county that was hit which was south of Greensboro. We are thankful for no loss of life.”

There have been no reported injuries in the county so far. EMA officials say it could take weeks to get damage and debris cleaned up.