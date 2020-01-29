Several Fairfield students get sick from eating cereal mixed with unknown substance, teen arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a situation where several students at Fairfield High Prepatory School got sick from eating cereal that was brought to the school.
According to Jennifer Gonsoulin, spokesperson for Fairfield City Schools, one student has been arrested after giving out cereal mixed with an unknown substance. A total of six students were given the unknown substance.
Gonsoulin confirmed to CBS 42 that one student became physically ill and started having convulsions after 11 a.m. Wednesday. They were then taken to the hospital by ambulance, but was considered stable by the time she was taken to the hospital.
In addition, two other students were taken to the hospital by their parents.
