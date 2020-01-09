Several daycare workers’ vehicles broken into at Southside church parking lot

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in the city of Southside are investigating after several church daycare workers had vehicles broken into while caring for children Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Southside United Methodist Church during daycare hours for New Beginnings Academy.

A total of four teachers are now concerned after personal and financial information was taken.

“It’s hard. I mean, we work really hard and we love these kids and I love my job. What can you do?” Kelsey Davis said.

Windows were busted out of vehicles in the church parking lot during broad daylight while teachers and kids were inside the building.

“Some girls, they’re social security cards got taken, their driver’s license, debit cards I mean we are having to wait for all of that to get it back,” said Davis.

Davis is currently relying on others for transportation while her vehicle is repaired. Workers said vehicles were parked in an area where parents often come to pick up children.

“It was scary because you don’t know if they are still around,” said Brianna Hamric, who also works at the daycare.

Director Kelly Bishop said there has never been a similar incident at the church is glad the crime did not escalate with children and workers not far away.

“This is a safe place for them, so just knowing that someone was just right outside our walls. We were here, school was still going on, it was broad daylight,” said Bishop.

Bishop said the church sits off Cedar Bend Road and believes someone saw something that can help investigators.

“Anything that looked out of place, we would love to hear from you, in hopes of hopefully getting their things back,” Bishop said.

According to Bishop, the break-ins likely occurred between 2 and 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“There are constantly people coming in and out, so there is a high probability that someone could have run into whoever did this and it could have escalated from there. We’re glad it did not and we’re hoping someone saw something and could report it to us,” said Southside Police Chief Blake Ragsdale.

If you know anything that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Southside Police Department at 256.442.2255.

LATEST POSTS