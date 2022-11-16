MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area fire crews were on the scene of a large commercial building fire in Mountain Brook Village Wednesday morning.

According to the Homewood Fire Department, the Mountain Brook Village Ray and Poyner building was involved in the fire that started around 2 a.m.

Homewood and Vestavia fire crews assisted the Mountain Brook Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

Courtesy: Homewood Fire Department (CBS 42) Courtesy: Homewood Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.