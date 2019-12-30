Setting realistic goals for 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle looks at how to set realistic goals, and why so many new years resolutions fail.

TC Counseling and consultant services CEO Tammy Cauthen encourages people to set measurable goals you can track.

“If someone was to say I want to lose 100 pounds in 2020,” said Cauthen. “We may say well let’s try to lose 5 pounds a month.”

She said it’s easier to meet those smaller goals, and that sense of accomplishment can help maintain motivation through the new year.

“I think it’s just something that really just becomes a habit that you just continue to work towards,” said Cauthen. “And once you continue to work towards it, then it’s just part of your lifestyle.”

