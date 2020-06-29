Sessions, Tuberville weeks away from runoff election for Alabama Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — In a little more than two weeks, Alabama is holding a runoff for the Republican primary in the Senate race.

The election between former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville was originally supposed to be held at the end of March, but was postponed to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers spoke with Art Franklin about the race, the likelihood of Democratic Sen. Doug Jones holding onto his seat and the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden.

The runoff between Sessions and Tuberville will be held July 14. Whoever wins the runoff will face Jones on Nov. 3.

Watch the full interview with Flowers in the video above.

