WATCH: Sessions talks Senate runoff race, Tuberville, COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On July 14, Alabama voters will head to the polls to select the Republican candidate to face Doug Jones in the Senate race later this fall.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the runoff. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the routine of a normal campaign has changed, but Sessions is continuing to make his case why voters should pick him over Tuberville to face Jones and reclaim Alabama’s Senate seat.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of Sessions during his time as attorney general, endorsing Tuberville in the race.

On Thursday, Sessions spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about the campaign, Tuberville and why people should be careful during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whoever wins the Republican runoff will face Jones on Nov. 3.

The full interview can be seen above.

