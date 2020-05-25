Sessions, running for Senate, rejects Trump’s criticism

Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after a break in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Sessions is pushing back at President Donald Trump’s criticisms on his recusal in the Russia investigation when he was attorney general.

Sessions responded to Trump on Saturday morning, tweeting that the president was “damn fortunate” that he recused himself as required by law. Sessions said it protected the rule of law and resulted in Trump’s exoneration. Sessions was Trump’s first attorney general, a position he was forced to resign when his recusal from the Russia inquiry prompted a fallout with Trump. Trump fired back Saturday evening, tweeting that Sessions should “drop out of the race.”

Trump has endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

