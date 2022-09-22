BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — September is AFib Awareness Month. The goal is to bring to light the signs and symptoms of atrial fibrillation.

Atrial Fibrillation, better known as AFib, is an irregular and often rapid heartbeat. Doctors said while each case is different, most people who have AFib can manage it. If left untreated it could cause several health issues like dementia, heart failure, stroke or even death.

Cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Sarah Sandberg said listening to your body and being proactive is key.

“A lot of people just don’t know that there’s something wrong, or they ignore their symptoms, or ignore something in a loved one. I think it’s always important to get evaluated in some way. Just don’t ignore that, pay attention to it and get it evaluated,” said Sandberg.

Sandberg said some signs to look out for include heart racing or skipping a beat, exhaustion, fatigue or shortness of breath.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

World Heart Day is Sept. 29. Dr. Sandberg said it’s a great reminder to schedule a check-up.