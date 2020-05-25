Sentencing hearing set for Helena couple charged with aggravated child abuse

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The sentencing date for a Helena couple who pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse has been set for June 4.

Richard and Cynthia Kelly pleaded guilty back in December 2019 to holding their 14-year-old adopted son in a basement and starving him.

The Kellys were arrested in November 2016 after their son was admitted to the hospital. The Helena Police Department reported the child weighed 55 pounds and was kept in isolation for an extended period of time. Investigators also said the child was suffering from shock and hypothermia.

The sentencing hearing for the Kellys had been scheduled for February of this year before the coronavirus pandemic forced courts to stop hearing cases.

