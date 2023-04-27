Thank-you notes allow you to connect with those who are considering returning as a customer to support your brand.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City School System is giving community members the opportunity to tell their favorite teachers how much they’re appreciated.

Students and parents are invited to fill out a form to send a personalized thank you note to a TCCS teacher ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.

TCSS will print out and distribute the notes written for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, which is recognized from May 8 through 12 this year.

The deadline to submit a note is May 8 at midnight. To send a thank note, click here.