Senators says it is not safe for Alabama lawmakers to return to legislative session in May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state senator is expressing concern about plans to resume the legislative session in early May, saying it would put people at risk from coronavirus.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures of Mobile on Friday released a letter she wrote to Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh. Figures said lawmakers should adjourn the session and return later in the year to approve state budgets for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Figures said there is no way for members and staff to do social distancing at the statehouse.
She said the delay would give time to get a more realistic view of how state revenue has been impacted before attempting to write state budgets.
Legislative leaders have said that lawmakers would resume the session on May 4.
