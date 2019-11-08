Richard Shelby among 11 US senators endorsing Jeff Sessions

FILE – In this May 9, 2109, file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions smiles during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions is planning to run for his former Senate seat in Alabama. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WIAT) — In an open letter to the public, 11 U.S. senators shared their support for Jeff Sessions who confirmed his running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The letter reads as follows:

“Each of us has served in the United States Senate with Jeff Sessions. We have seen him work diligently in the public eye and behind closed doors, when things were both good and bad, under stress and in success.

We know Jeff’s character and his temperament. We know his commitment to his principles. We know he is a man of his word. And we know he is devoted to serving the people of Alabama.

We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership.”

Among those in Alabama supporting Sessions is Sen. Richard Shelby. In the open letter, he is quoted saying, “Jeff Sessions is a good friend and a respected former colleague. I believe he is well-suited to return to his role as United States Senator for the state of Alabama, where I served with him for more than 20 years. He has my full support and endorsement .”

10 other U.S. senators from across the country offered their support for Sessions.

“Jeff Sessions is my friend and one of the most talented and capable senators I’ve ever served with. He and I served together for two decades on the Armed Services Committee, and he knows exactly what we need to do to rebuild our military. We need him back in the Senate. Jeff has my full support and endorsement.” – Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

“Jeff Sessions has a track record of success and Alabama would be lucky to again have his representation in the United States Senate. After serving with Sessions for more than 20 years, I believe he is the best candidate for the job.” – Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

“Jeff Sessions has been my friend for decades and I can tell you his character and work ethic are second to none. The same can be said about his dedication to this country and Alabama. We all would be fortunate to have Jeff back in the Senate.” – Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY)

“Having served with Jeff Sessions in Congress for nearly twenty years, I am delighted that he has announced that he wants to return to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. He has proven himself to be a committed, dedicated and conservative public servant. I look forward to supporting him as we deeply need his contribution now.” – Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

“I’m very glad that my friend Jeff Sessions is running again for the U.S. Senate. He has served the people of Alabama and our nation so well for two decades, and I’m proud to support his bid to win back his Senate seat.” – Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA)

“Jeff Sessions was unflinching ‘America First’ before it was cool. As a U.S. Senator, Jeff helped lead a conservative revolution back to ‘America First’ principles. The result has been unprecedented victories these last 3 years to transform our courts, secure our homeland, and make trade deals that benefit us. Those were Jeff’s priorities for a strong Alabama then, and they are his unwavering priorities for all of the United States today.” – Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

“Senator Sessions was an outstanding member of the Senate and a great person to work with. While we didn’t agree on every issue, Alabama and the country would benefit from his return to the Senate. I look forward to being helpful in that effort.” – Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

“Jeff Sessions was a champion for conservatism in the U.S. Senate who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Alabama. When we served together, I found Jeff to be a great partner who consistently demonstrated his devotion to the Constitution and the rule of law. The absence of Jeff’s voice and leadership has been plain. As someone who has always admired his integrity and willingness to answer the call to public service, I’m proud to support Jeff’s campaign to return to the Senate.” – Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

“Jeff Sessions is a strong conservative, a humble servant and a really good man. I was honored to serve with him in the United States Senate in the past and would be proud to serve with him again in the future.” –Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

“I am happy to hear that my friend, Jeff Sessions, is running to once again serve the people of Alabama in the U.S. Senate. Jeff is a good man, a dedicated public servant, and an excellent legislator. We need him back in the Senate.” – Sen.Deb Fischer (R-NE)

