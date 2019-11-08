Jeff Sessions confirms he is running for his old Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (11/7): Former Alabama Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has formally announced he will be running for his old Senate seat Thursday.

Sessions made the announcement from his YouTube channel stating he never went against President Trump during his time in Washington or since he left.

“When I left President Trump’s cabin, did I write a tell-all book? No,” Sessions said. “Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time.”

Sessions also released a statement from his campaign site.

“Our freedoms have never been under attack like they are today,” the statement read. “We have major party candidates for President campaigning on socialism, confiscating firearms, and closing down churches they disagree with. I’ve battled these forces my entire life, and I’m not about to surrender now. Let’s go!”

Sessions was a senator for Alabama from 1997-2017 before leaving the seat to become President Trump’s Attorney General.

ORIGINAL (11/7): Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to make an announcement soon regarding a potential run for his former seat in the U.S. Senate.

The seat is familiar one for Sessions, one he held between 1997 and 2017 when he left to become Attorney General under Donald Trump.



A few of the candidates who have already declared their candidacy for the Republican nomination say they’re not backing down if Sessions enters the race.

“A Republican president with over 90 percent approval rating among primary voters has said just the last few weeks that Jeff Sessions is an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” candidate Bradley Byrne said during a recent visit to Samford University.

Steve Flowers, political analyst for CBS 42, said there may be a few things Sessions may have in his favor.

“He has the name identification, he has the money and it’s probably considered his seat by most people,” Flowers said.

It could be a battle for southwest Alabama between Sessions and Byrne.

“I don’t see Sen. Sessions picking up any of the vote that I’ve already got,” he said.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has already come out swinging against Sessions, saying in a tweet, “The career politicians have let us down. I’m not looking for a career, I’m running for the Senate to work alongside President Trump drain the swamp.”

Pres. Trump said it best when he called Jeff Sessions “a disaster” as AG and an “embarrassment to AL.” The career politicians have let us down. I’m not looking for a career, I’m running for the Senate to work alongside President Trump to drain the swamp!https://t.co/3SP3C1AlON — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 7, 2019

Sessions is expected to make that announcement tonight.

