Sen. Kamala Harris speaking at women’s event at Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) will join Louise Jones for a conversation about women’s empowerment and leadership, moderated by Miles College President Bobbie Knight on Sunday.

In coordination with the Doug Jones for Senate campaign, Sen. Harris and Louise Jones will kick off Women’s History Month with a conversation about women’s issues in Alabama and across the country.

In the Senate, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Harris worked together to secure a 14% increase in federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) like Miles College in the 2018 Omnibus Spending Bill, bringing funding from $244.7 million in 2017 to $279.6 in 2018.

This event is free to the public and begins at 3 p.m.