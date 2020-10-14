Sen. Jones hosts weekly press conference ahead of Nov. 3 election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Doug Jones will be hosting his weekly livestream as the November 3 election draws closer and closer.

Sen. Jones’ campaign says he will be mainly discussing his opponent, Tommy Tuberville, and a recent New York Times article that showcased Tuberville’s financials while he was a coach and after he retired.

Sen. Jones will also make remarks regarding the campaign ads Tuberville’s campaign has issued out.

You can watch the full stream above.

