Sen. Doug Jones visits CBS 42 to discuss deadly, contagious disease affecting deer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A neurological disease has been detected in deer in 25 states including Mississippi and Tennessee.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) and wildlife experts with the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries are working to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease from spreading to Alabama deer.

Regulations are in place that prohibit hunters from bringing deer killed in other states into the state of Alabama. Hunters can bring de-boned deer meet into the state.

The disease causes a deer’s brain to deteriorate due to a protein called a prion. It can also affect other animals such as elk, moose or reindeer.

The disease is hard to detect initially since an infected deer can go two years prior to showing any symptoms. Some symptoms include drooping ears/head, excessive thirst/urination, weight loss, loss of appetite and grinding teeth.

Sen. Jones has worked to secure funding for more research in to the disease. He visited the CBS 42 studio to speak with Weekend Anchor Ariana Garza about what is being done to prevent the disease from entering Alabama.