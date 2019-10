Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones will be in Cullman County.

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WIAT) – Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones will be in Cullman County on Monday, September 30.

Sen. Jones is expected to host a constituent town hall.

That’s happening at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Seating is limited, so it’s first-come, first-serve.

Time will be provided for a question and answer session with the audience.

Doors open at 4:30 P.M. The town hall begins at 5:00 P.M.