Sen. Doug Jones congratulates president-elect Joe Biden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following an intense election, Joe Biden was elected president in the 2020 Presidential Election. There to congratulate the president-elect was also Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
“Congratulations to my friend of over 40 years, @Joebiden,” the tweet read, as Jones shared his celebratory message with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Incumbent Jones lost the U.S. Senate race to Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s General Election this November.
This is the former Auburn coach’s first political office. Tuberville previously coached several college football programs between 1995-2016.
