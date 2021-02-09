Sen. Del Marsh files gaming proposal to support scholarships

Sycuan Casino plans to restart gaming operations May 18 in spite of the County of San Diego’s concerns.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) officially filed a gaming proposal bill in the form of an education lottery to generate revenue for scholarships in the State Legislature.

The proposal would limit gaming to five designated, pre-existing “covered locations” authorized by this proposed constitutional amendment. These locations include the Birmingham Race Course, Victoryland in Macon County, Greenetrack in Greene County, the Mobile Greyhound Racing facility and an additional site operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Jackson or Dekalb County.

The bill states “casino-style games and sports wagering may be operated only at covered locations and on lands held in trust by the U.S. for the benefit of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians subject to a compact.”

In addition, the state will establish a Gaming Trust Fund to receive money from license fees, fees from a compact negotiated by the governor and proceeds of the tax on net gaming revenue. The funds will be distributed as follows:

20% to gaming trust fund

75% to the state general fund

3% tot he county commission of the county in which the covered operator is licensed

2% tot he governing body of the municipality in which the covered operator is located.

The bill also states it will establish Alabama Gaming Commission to regulate all gaming activity within the state. it will consist of seven members who will serve 4-year terms, appointed as follows, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office released this statement on the proposal to CBS 42:

Governor Ivey fully expects the Legislature will be thoughtful and deliberate as they debate this issue. She maintains her commitment to work with them to keep the process transparent, and as she said during her state of the state address if something does not pass the smell test, she will let the people of Alabama know. The governor has been in several discussions with Senator Marsh on this issue. She looks forward to working with the Legislature and believes that Alabamians should have the final say. Gov. Ivey’s Office

You can read the entire proposal down below.