Sen. Bernie Sanders shows support for unionization of Bessemer Amazon fulfillment center

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Support for the unionization of the Amazon fulfillment center is growing as Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke with CBS 42 in support of the workers looking to unionize.

“It is no great secret that Alabama is an anti-union state,” Sanders said.

Sanders continued to say that like Alabama and other states around the country, millions of workers are working for starvation wages. He said “half of our people are living pay check to pay check.”

He believes one way to improve working conditions and payment for workers is by forming unions.

