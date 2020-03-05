Semi-truck spills fuel after flipping on I-459 N

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A semi-truck spilled a large amount of fuel on I-459 N Thursday afternoon after tipping over into the trees on the side of the road.

The Rocky Ridge Fire Department is on the scene with crews trying to clear the area. A Hazmat team is also on the scene near Acton Road.

RRFD says that traffic is extremely backed up at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

