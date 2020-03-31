Semi-truck catches on fire on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham fire fighters worked the scene of a semi-truck that was fully on fire on I-20 Tuesday afternoon.
There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries. The truck was on the side of the road near Exit 120.
This is a developing story.
