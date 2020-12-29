Semi-truck carrying vehicles catches fire on I-65 in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A semi-truck carrying several vehicles caught fire on I-65 in Fultondale Tuesday and caused traffic delays.
According to the Fultondale Fire Department, crews responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. The fire caused two northbound lanes just north of Walker Chapel Road to be shut down. Both lanes are now back up and running.
The driver of the semi was not injured. The cause of the fire was mechanical, according to Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie.
No other information has been released at this time.
