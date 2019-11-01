Self-defense seminars for holiday shoppers during Alabama and Auburn bye weeks

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Instructors at Counterpoint Krav Maga will offer several self-defense seminars for holiday shoppers during bye weeks for The University of Alabama and Auburn University.

Nate Acton, head instructor, taught CBS 42 Anchor and Reporter Ariana Garza how to quickly escape a would-be attacker who latches onto her wrist.

Members of Acton’s instruction team also demonstrated how to escape abduction or purse snatching scenarios. Acton said confidence is key for the victims in these situations.

The seminars will be held on November 2nd and 9th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 3 to 6 p.m.

To register, you can email counterstrike.kravmaga@gmail.com and for more information on the company and its co-ed and private lessons, click here.