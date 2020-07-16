Security dogs implemented at Riverchase Galleria to detect explosives, firearms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Riverchase Galleria have increased security measures by implementing a safety canine team at the mall.

A Vapor Wake Public Safety Canine Detection program is now in place at the Galleria and security dogs will now be patrolling with security officers to detect explosives and firearms inside the mall.

This comes following the July 3 shooting that killed 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. and injured three other people.

The program has been in place at the Galleria since July 11 in hopes to stop dangerous situations from happening and put guests at the shopping center at ease.

