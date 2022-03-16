BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 10 years, another beloved Birmingham music festival is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, organizers for Secret Stages Music Discovery Festival announced that they would not be putting on another show. The first festival was held in May 2011, not long after City Stages ended its 20-year run in 2009.

“For over a decade we have watched Birmingham change, grow, and improve,” Secret Stages organizers wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “We are humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to work with so many who are putting in the effort to make this great city even better that it already is.”

As opposed to City Stages, which brought both local and national acts downtown for one summer weekend, Secret Stages sought to celebrate both the local music scene, as well as emerging acts from across the country. Many local bands, such as St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Baak Gwai, and Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, played the festival through the years.

The festival, which was often held during a weekend in August, would cover several stages, bars, and restaurants in the city’s Loft District.

The festival was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but came back last summer.

Organizers did not specify why the festival was coming to an end after a decade in the city.

“The spirit of Secret Stages has always been one of discovery, inclusion, and give-back. All of these elements are very much alive and well in the artists, music venue owners, event planners, talent buyers, service industry professionals, business community, public servants, and incredible fans that make Birmingham so special. We hope that all the wonderful entities, both present and future, that are working to bring great art to The Magic City will enjoy the same support we did.”