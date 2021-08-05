Secret Stages, a Birmingham music festival of ‘discovery,’ starts this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Secret Stages, a Birmingham music festival dedicated to bringing the best bands you haven’t heard of (yet) to the stage, will take place this weekend.

The festival will bring over 30 bands to three stages in Avondale at the intersection of 41st Street South and 2nd Avenue South Friday and Saturday. The three venues will be Avondale Brewing Company, Black Tie CBD and Saturn. Saturn will only allow those that are 18+ years of age to enter.

Jonathon Poor, one of the organizers of the event, said Secret Stages first formed in 2010 by people who wanted to bring music festivities back to Birmingham after City Stages went away in 2009. They wanted to make an event that would be beneficial to the local scene, so they came up with a brand of “discovery.”

“We strive to achieve being supportive and beneficial to local artists and regional/national artists that are not mainstream names and huge stars,” Poor said. “Music that is fantastic, but not universally recognized.”

Poor said the goal is to bring music fans to intimate venues where they can discover something new that will “light them on fire.” He mentioned that they aspire to build a trust with the community to curate music that festivalgoers might not hear on the radio or in the media, but find enjoyment listening to.

He said that the biggest thing they promote is discovery. They don’t always go out and pursue headliners that people will recognize. They might put some recognizable names in the lineup, but a variety of genres and discovery is the focus.

For the bands, Poor said Secret Stages can be the next level for them to step up to. An event for them to strive and rehearse for. A stepping stone on their path to gaining exposure.

This year, Secret Stages is partnering with Eats in the Streets. The streets at the festival will be closed off to allow for an outdoor fair. With this partnership, Poor hopes that local restaurants will receive significant support.

When asked about the future of Secret Stages beyond this year’s event, Poor said that they want to grow back to the size that they were at before the pandemic. This year, they have 30 bands and three stages. Poor desires to return to 50 bands and five stages. He said that they want to highlight Birmingham, the locals and the hospitality, and to grow the event to new heights with more eyes, ears and collaboration.

Online tickets for the event are $35 for a day pass, $50 for a weekend pass and $100 for a VIP pass. Available at the box office at the time of the event are day passes for $45, weekend passes for $60 and VIP passes for $120. Tickets can be purchased here.

Day passes will allow access to all Secret Stages venues on a single day of the festival. Weekend passes will allow holders to have access to all venues for both days, and VIP passes will give special access to a VIP lounge where there will be complimentary beer, spirits, catering and DJ sets throughout both evenings.

To view the festival’s schedule, click here. To view the lineup, click here.