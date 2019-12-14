Secret Santa, sheriff’s office make Christmas brighter in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas is going to be brighter for some families in Perry County after an anonymous “Secret Santa” enlisted the help of the sheriff’s office to disperse over $15,000 to families in need.

The initiative was aided by local churches, and the Alabama Coalition for Healthy Mothers and Children, a non-profit group that works all year to provide for families in the Black Belt who need help.

“What might not be a lot of money to some people is a week’s pay for some people in this area,” Reserve Deputy Bart McCorquodale said.

Watch the video to see reactions from people receiving a Secret Santa gift.

