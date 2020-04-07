Second Tuscaloosa firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 26 others placed on paid leave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service has confirmed a second firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, placing an additional 26 firefighters who were around them on paid leave.

Holly Whigham, public information officer for the TFRS, said the firefighter is quarantined at home and is resting. She said that out of an abundance of caution, the department placed 26 firefighters on paid administrative leave and have advised them to monitor for potential signs and symptoms.

“We would like to remind the community that our response capability has not changed, and the department remains fully capable of responding to their needs,” Whigham wrote in a statement.

On April 1, the department confirmed its first case of coronavirus with one firefighter. At that time, the department placed 24 firefighters on leave. It is not known whether or not any of them are now back at work.

The department employs 247 firefighters and first responders.

