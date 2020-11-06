Second suspect arrested in deadly shooting back in February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged a second suspect involved in the murder of a man back in early February.

28-year-old Cameron Dejuan Blanding (left) has been charged with capital murder and attempted murder in the death of Devonta Reddick on Feb. 6. He was arrested by US Marshals on Wednesday.

Blanding joins 41-year-old Melvin Charles Morris (right) as the only suspects accused in Reddick’s death. Morris was arrested by US Marshals in Nashville back in August.

Both Morris and Blanding will be held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

LATEST POSTS