Second suspect arrested in connection to man’s death, setting apartment on fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made a second arrest in the death of Terrance Jerome Hardy on March 4.

Jatavius Foster, 32, has been charged with abusing Hardy’s corpse and setting his apartment on fire. Iesa Collins was arrested earlier this month for killing Hardy as well as arson and abuse of a corpse.

Foster is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond. His relationship to Hardy or Collins has not been released.

No other information has been given at this time.