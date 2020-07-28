Second lawsuit filed against Riverchase Galleria for July 3 shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A second lawsuit has been filed against the Riverchase Galleria in connection to the July 3 shooting that left one child dead and another three people injured.

One of the injured victims’ family is suing for negligence saying the mall allowed the situation to “develop, arise, evolve and be maintained at the premises.”

Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc., the owner and operator of the mall, General Manager Mike White and security company Andy Frain Services, Inc.were named in the suit.

The lawsuit gives also states that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was waiting at the food court when she was struck in the leg and grazed by bullets in the face and shoulder during the shooting.

A lawsuit was filed against the mall earlier this month by the family of Royta Giles Jr., the 8-year-old killed in the shooting.

The Riverchase Galleria has since attempted to step up security measures, including bringing in K9 units that will be used to detect weapons and explosives that enter the shopping center.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT BELOW:

