JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Second Chance Job Fair was held Wednesday at Boutwell Auditorium.

Dozens of employers were on hand today to offer interviews and information to locals to help them gain employment. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr has hosted the fairs for the past three years.

CBS 42 spoke with Carr about the importance of this event as a better way to approach crime and help people get a new start in life.

“We can’t police our way out of this, we can prosecute our way out of this, what we have to do is change the trajectory of those lives,” Carr said. “We are doing that by providing them second chance opportunities with minimum wage jobs and making sure those people become credible messengers in the community.”

Carr says that he thinks today’s event was possibly the biggest one yet and that there will be more Second Chance job fairs in the future.