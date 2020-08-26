Second Chance Hiring Fair designed to help ex-offenders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not always easy for ex-offenders to find employment once they’ve served their sentences, but the Jefferson County District Attorney wants to change that.

Danny Carr’s office is organizing the Second Chance Hiring Fair, an event designed to connect ex-offenders with businesses who are willing to give them an opportunity at employment.

Carr said you have a change the trajectory of someone’s life to prevent them from returning to crime, and employment can achieve that.

“If you empower them and give them gainful employment, then hopefully they will turn away from that life of crime but also take some other people with them and show them that there’s another way,” Carr said.

The event will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several non-profit organizations are involved including the Birmingham Urban League.

“We think that it’s a great opportunity in this environment,” Birmingham Urban League president William Barnes said. “We know that there are certainly challenges, but there’s certainly still a huge need for opportunities from employers, and certainly I believe the job seekers, those that want to make a living, certainly are interested in the opportunity and the event.”

Job seekers will have a chance to hear about nearly 350 open positions at the hiring fair, and Barnes said some offer salaries of up to $60,000 a year. The employers will speak about their businesses and then the Birmingham Urban League and other organizations will help job seekers prepare to apply for those that interest them.

Helping ex-offenders gain employment can change their lives, but Barnes said it also can lead to decreases in crime and recidivism.

“Those that have been reformed and have paid their debt to society need a chance, and they need to be sure that they don’t feel like they’ve been thrown away or that they have been stigmatized – no longer less than human in that space,” he said. “And so I think it is extremely important on a number of fronts.”

The Second Chance Hiring Fair is Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the event, contact the Birmingham Urban League at info@birminghamul.org or call them at 205-326-0162.

LATEST POSTS