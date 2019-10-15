Second arrest made in deadly ASU shooting from August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two months after two men were killed in a shooting on campus at Alabama State University, a second suspect has been arrested and charged in the case.

Charlie Jackson, 16, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in the shooting. Police had been searching for Jackson for over a month. The arrest was announced Tuesday in a press release sent out by the Montgomery Police Department.

On Aug. 15, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of University Drive in Montgomery where both Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, sustained gunshot wounds. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene while Hall was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later died. Three other men were wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting happened during the course of an alleged drug transaction.

The first arrest in the case happened Sept. 24 when Anthony Thomas, 27, was arrested and charged in the shooting. At the time of the shooting, Thomas was out on bond in a separate murder case from 2017.

Jackson is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $333,000 bond.

