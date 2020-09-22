Second arrest made in Alabaster shooting that killed man, seriously injured woman

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has made a second arrest in a shooting over the weekend that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

24-year-old Vontarious Dameko Brown (right) was arrested and charged with attempted murder for the Sunday shooting. He joins 25-year-old Anfernee Jordan Brown (left) who was charged with the same crime.

Both men are currently being held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on $300,000 bonds.

Alabaster PD is still investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-254-7777.

