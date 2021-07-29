SEC sends invitation Texas, Oklahoma to join conference in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has extended invitations to both Texas and Oklahoma to join the league starting July 1, 2025.

The SEC announced the presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to send the invitations to the two schools.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

NEWS | The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 29, 2021

Both Texas and Oklahoma formally asked to join the conference on Tuesday after notifying their current conference, the Big 12, that they would not be renewing its media licensing past 2025.

Competition in all sports with the teams will begin for the 2025-26 academic year.

For Auburn and Alabama football fans, it should be important to note that neither team has a winning record against the two newcomers. The Tigers are 0-2 against Oklahoma and 3-5 against Texas. The Crimson Tide are a modest 2-3-1 against the Sooners and 1-7-1 against the Longhorns.

