Sec. of State sets aside $2.2M of CARES Act to assist counties with election day prep

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has allocated $2.2 million of CARES Act funding to help counties prepare for election day.

Merrill has encouraged the counties that received funding to purchase masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizers and other cleaning items to help keep polling sites safe from potential COVID-19 spread.

The Republican runoff election between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville is set for July 14. Counties will also be eligible for more funding for the Nov. 3 general election. Applications for that should be turned into the Secretary of State’s Office by Oct. 2.

