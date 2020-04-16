Sec. of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on economy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield on COVID-19 impact on the state’s economy.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES