SEC names John McDaid coordinator of football officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.
Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid’s appointment to replace Steve Shaw.
McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012.
Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.
