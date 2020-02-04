SEC names John McDaid coordinator of football officials

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: An ‘SEC’ logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid’s appointment to replace Steve Shaw.

McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012.

Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.

