SEC baseball fans stay to play, win or lose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — By Friday, the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met was in full swing.

The week has involved stories of wins and losses, but even with the natural heartbreak fans have felt after their teams lose, many of those fans have decided to stay and make the most of their weekend – many enjoying the tailgating and everything the atmosphere has to offer.

Two groups of tailgaters, rooting for different teams that had already lost (LSU and Ole Miss), merge together to tailgate together.

After all, many of the fans say that this is their favorite baseball venue in the conference.

Many LSU and Mississippi State fans saw losses earlier on, but many like LSU fan Jerry “Monkey” Gravois say, the party isn’t over until the championship game is.

“That’s all we do,” he said. “Cook and come to party. We lost the first day, but you know what? We’re here for the rest of the week. We came to party – that’s all we do, ya know?”

LSU fan Jerry “Monkey” Gravois’s pasta-laya in the works.

Gravois was one of many firing up their grills and cooking their favorite tailgating foods. When CBS 42 spoke with him, he was in the process of making a pasta-laya (jambalaya with pasta in it) with deer meat and chicken sausages with jalapenos and more.

Other fans have gotten luckier.

The Walker family drove up in their RV from Gainesville, Fla., to watch their gators dominate. Teri Walker and her husband are such loyal fans of Gators athletics that they sold their house six years ago and now travel with the various Gator teams. Their loyalty to the program gets even stronger during their pre-game ritual.

Florida Gators fan Teri Walker’s gameday ritual involves putting the mascot of the other team into their gator’s mouth.

“We have a gator head on a post, or bracket, that for each football game or baseball, whoever is playing, we stick the mascot in the gator’s mouth,” Teri Weaver said.

The Walkers look forward to spending their Friday tailgating by their Gator’d out RV and watching their Florida Gators play in the semi-finals Saturday.

Overall, everyone seemed to be having a great time.