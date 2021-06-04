Search underway in Walker County for missing Texas man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a Texas man who has not been seen in over a week.

According to WCSO, Ryan Michael Darty, 35, was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on May 26. Authorities believe he was traveling back to Alabama.

Darty is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds. He may also be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgment.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-646.