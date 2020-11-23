Search underway for Walker County man not seen in a month

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A search is underway for a Walker County man who has not been seen in about a month.
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old James Terrell Brown was last seen by his family sometime in October.
If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.
