Search underway for Walker County man not seen in a month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A search is underway for a Walker County man who has not been seen in about a month.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old James Terrell Brown was last seen by his family sometime in October.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES