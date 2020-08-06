Search underway for suspect in St.Clair County shooting Sunday

ST.CLAIR COUNTY (WIAT)– A young man was shot on Sunday and police are still searching for a suspect.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a gunshot victim on Davis Lane in Ashville. When officers arrived, they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso area.

According to the police, he was in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

At this time no suspects are in custody and there is no information on what led to the incident. Investigators are still working on this case.

If you have any information, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.

