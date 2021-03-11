Search underway for Reform man not seen in almost a month

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Reform Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who has not been seen in almost a month.

Preston Chase Peeks, 30, was last seen leaving his residence on foot back on Feb. 15. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Peeks is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 186 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white Nike wind suit and black shoes.

If you have any information on Peeks’ whereabouts, contact RPD at 205-375-6363.